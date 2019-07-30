Met Office forecasts more rain in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that more rains could lash Karachi as monsoon downpours triggered flash floods in many areas of the megapolis.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, PMD Director General Mohammad Riaz said the ongoing monsoon spell in the country will start to subside after 24 hours.

He said the rain system that entered Sindh had its centre in the Arabian Sea and the rains have been caused by the low air pressure in the sea.

“Although the current rain system will start to abate after the next 24 hours, another rain system could enter the city any time,” Riaz said.

Karachi received heavy monsoon rains on Monday and Tuesday. The hours-long downpours triggered urban flooding in many parts of the city.

Related: Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi

At least 14 people, including minors, have been killed in rain-related incidents across the city in the last 24 hours. Power supply to a large number of areas also remained suspended.

A four-kilometre section of the M9 motorway that connects Karachi to Hyderabad has also been closed for traffic. According to the motorway authorities, only one side of the motorway is currently being used, with traffic being diverted to Saadi Town.

The ongoing spell also wreaked havoc in Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Thatta along with other cities of Sindh as rainwater entered many houses and power supply was suspended for hours.

Water stored in the Lath Dam, situated on the city’s suburbs, has started to overflow and has ended up inundating three goths in Gadap Town. The floodwater was now heading towards Saadi Town.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.