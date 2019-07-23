Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter

2 hours ago
US first lady Melania Trump shared on Monday pictures with her husband President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter.
The pictures were taken after PM Khan held a one-on-one meeting with President Trump at the White House.
In his meeting with PM Khan, President Trump offered his role as a mediator to resolve Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.
“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump said. “If I can do anything to help, let me know.”
“We have a very good relationship with India,” the US president said, adding that he has many friends in Pakistan.
