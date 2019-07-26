‘Meeting between Imran Khan, Trump allowed for personal connection building’

The recent meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan gave then a chance to build a personal connection and rapport, said US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus during a weekly press briefing on Thursday.

“And now we think it’s time to make progress on the success of this first meeting,” she said. To a question on what the US’s reaction was to his admission that Pakistan still has 30,000 to 40,000 militants, she said “One of the things that the prime minister says that he vowed to urge the Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan government”. PM Khan made this statement during a visit to the US Institute of Peace at the tail-end of his three-day US visit.

“We are committed to peace in Afghanistan. We think that was an important step. And there were a number of issues that were discussed not only in the president’s meeting but with the secretary’s meeting as well, and now is the time to build upon that meeting and to build upon those commitments,” she said.

She also discussed the release of US hostages mentioned during the two leaders’ meeting and the passing of PM Khan’s 48-hour deadline for “good news”. “This administration has a very strong record, actually, on getting American hostages returned. We take human lives incredibly seriously, and we will use every means available at our disposal to secure and to see the secure and safe return of American citizens who are held hostage abroad. We are, of course, working closely with the Pakistanis on recovering them,” she said.

PM Khan returned to Pakistan on Thursday after a three-day official visit to the US. He was invited by President Trump and went, according to him, to “present Pakistan’s stance” on a number of matters. He also wanted to clear up years of “misunderstandings” between the two countries.

