Meesha planned a conspiracy against me, Ali Zafar tells court

Singer Ali Zafar recorded on Monday his statement in the defamation suit he has filed against Meesha Shafi. He filed the case after Shafi accused him of harassing her on multiple occasions.

Zafar appeared before a sessions court in Lahore with a box full of evidence.

The singer said that a planned conspiracy was launched against him before the release of his movie Teefa in Trouble last year.

He submitted in court screenshots of posts on Facebook Messenger, Twitter along with other documents and pictures. Zafar claimed that fake accounts were used to start a campaign against him, adding that Shafi had threatened him too.

He recorded his statement for four and a half hours. He has been summoned again on July 3.

The allegations against me are baseless and I have submitted the proof too, he said while speaking to the media after the hearing. “I can’t talk about it much because the court is still hearing it,” he added.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said. In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi. He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.

