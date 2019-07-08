Maryam warns of staging hunger strike outside Kot Lakhpat prison

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday warned of staging a hunger strike outside Kot Lakhpat prison, if her father Nawaz Sharif was not allowed homemade food.

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted by an accountability court in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. He remains incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.

“The fake government has placed a restriction on homemade food for Nawaz Sharif sahib. The staff taking the meals has been standing outside the prison for the last five hours,” Maryam wrote on Twitter.

She said the former premier had declined to have food provided to him by jail authorities.

“I would approach the court if they did not withdraw the restriction,” the former first daughter said. “If [I] did not get help even from the court, then I would sit outside Kot Lakhpat prison. I would even stage a hunger strike, if I had to.”

She said she did not trust those “oppressors”, expressing her fears that they could add anything to Nawaz’s food.

Maryam said her warning should not be considered an idle threat, adding, “I would get through with it”.