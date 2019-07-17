Maryam to lead countrywide protest rallies seeking ‘justice for Nawaz’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that she would be leading protest rallies across the country, seeking “justice for Nawaz Sharif”.

The former first daughter announced this from her Twitter handle. She said the rallies would also ask for the “rule of law, freedom of expression, and [an] end to manipulation of the entire system to punish public representatives”.

Maryam said they would also demand an end to imposition of the “selected” [prime minister].

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, was sentenced to prison for seven years after being convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

Maryam claims that Judge Arshad Malik, who convicted her father, was pressurized into doing so. In a press conference on July 6, she showed an alleged video of the judge telling this to Nasir Butt, a member of the PML-N.

But Judge Malik maintains the video clip is not representative of their conversation. He said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said.

The judge said the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during Nawaz’s trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him. He also called for an investigation into the video.

Taking notice of the matter, Islamabad High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked on Friday the Ministry of Law to immediately issue a notification withdrawing the powers of Judge Malik.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court took up three petitions seeking inquiry into Judge Malik’s video controversy. The bench has asked the attorney general to submit his recommendations in the case.

