Maryam sees ‘desecration of vote’ behind Pakistan’s dire situation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that the country was presently in dire straits because of “desecration of vote”.

The PML-N leader said so during her brief interaction with the media upon arrival at Quetta airport. She was invited by the opposition parties to address a rally in the provincial capital.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and others received the former first daughter at the airport.

Maryam recalled how a government of the masses was toppled after her father and then premier Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Quetta and address with the people. She said that within 10 days, the Balochistan Awami Party was formed and imposed on the people of the province.

“The events resulted in desecration of vote and because of the same reason, Pakistan is in dire straits today,” the PML-N leader said. “But this government is not going to last long.”

She said the rally of opposition parties would prove to be the final nail in the coffin of the incumbent rulers.

“The people of Balochistan have always fought the dictatorial forces valiantly,” Maryam said. “Whenever a democratic power has emerged in the country, it has emerged from Balochistan.”

She thanked the “political forces” of the province for inviting her to address the rally. The PML-N leader said she had many hopes associated with Thursday’s public gathering.

“We have reached Quetta to record our protest against the government. I have representatives of other political parties beside me,” she said.

Maryam vowed that they would not let the masses get entangled in inflation and a plethora of taxes.

She said the opposition had launched a full-fledged, countrywide campaign against the government and it would be taken to its logical end.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.