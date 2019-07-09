Tuesday, July 9, 2019  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Maryam says NAB will ‘regret’ summoning her in Avenfield case

3 hours ago
 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said on Tuesday the National Accountability Bureau would regret summoning her in the Avenfield case.

Maryam has been summoned on July 19 for submitting a fake trust deed in the case. NAB had submitted a request to initiate a trial against Maryam for submitting fake documents in the case.

The Avenfield properties case was one of the three references filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court’s 2017 verdict against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. It refers to the Sharif family’s ownership of the apartments at Avenfield House, London.

“The government has registered another case against me in panic after all the conspiracies were exposed during my press conference,” she said on Twitter.

The former first daughter said the anti-graft body was held hostage by means of audio and video clips.

“I ask the people, instead of getting answers to my questions, should I appear before the NAB, which is held hostage through audio/video clips,” she said.

Maryam said that she wanted suggestions from the masses on whether she should boycott appearing before an “established revenge” or if she should clear everything standing inside a NAB court.

“If [you] are to summon me, then summon me at your own risk,” she said further in her tweets.

“[You] won’t be able to listen to me, neither will you be able to bear it. You might regret it then,” she said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
maryam nawaz
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.