Maryam asks PM Khan to ‘tender resignation and go home’

Pakistan Muslim Lague-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to “tender his resignation and go home”.

Addressing a mammoth rally in Mandi Bahauddin, Maryam said the ruling party was afraid of her and didn’t grant the PML-N permission to hold the rally.

“It took me 10 hours to cover a distance of 2-and-a-half hour,” she added.

Speaking about her father, she said that Nawaz Sharif was punished for raising his voice for the people.

The ruling party even banned the use of word “selected” in parliament, Maryam said, as her supporters chanted “Go selected Go” at the rally.

“Nawaz Sharif you have won,” she said, referring to a video of Judge Arshad Malik that was made public by the PML-N on Saturday.

Maryam Nawaz, during an explosive press conference on Saturday, had claimed that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house himself to clear his conscience and she showed a video clip from their meeting.

“In the video, the judge can be heard explaining that in order to make any instrument work it is necessary to tighten its screws. You can make any sound come out of the instrument as per your will,” Maryam had quoted the judge as saying in the video. She had then shown another clip in which Judge Malik allegedly claimed that Nawaz did not commit any corruption.

Maryam had claimed that the judge had said that “in this case, there are no allegations of financial corruption, illegal gratification, commissions or kickbacks were received by the accused [Nawaz Sharif] or were paid by any person or department”.

“Innocent Nawaz Sharif must be very proud of you,” she told workers at the rally.

