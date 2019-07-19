Maryam Nawaz to appear before Islamabad accountability court today

A day after former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested on the Lahore Motorway, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is heading to Islamabad for an accountability court hearing.

She is appearing before the Islamabad accountability court on a petition filed by NAB against her for presenting a fake trust deed during the Avenfield reference. Judge Mohammad Bashir summoned her today (Friday).

Security is on high alert in the capital and no one unrelated to the case is allowed to enter the court. Roads around the Federal Judicial Complex have been sealed for traffic.

NAB is arguing that by presenting the fake documents, she deceived the court. She was sentenced to a seven years in jail in the Avenfield case but NAB says she wasn’t sentenced for presenting fake documents, which is why it has now filed a separate request. Her sentence was suspended while she challenges it in court.

Related: Chose a difficult way instead of polishing boots: Maryam

She left Lahore Friday morning along with Marriyum Aurangzeb and Hina Pervez Butt.

Before she left Jati Umra her car was showered with rose petals. Workers cheered as her caravan departed.

Ahead of her court appearance, she took a jab at the government on Twitter. “You can arrest the whole of the PML-N but you still won’t be able to run the country. You will have to answer to the nation for your incompetence and failures,” she wrote.

PML-N arrests

Several high-profile arrests of PML-N leaders have been made in the past year, starting with the most high-profile of all of Nawaz and Maryam on July 13, 2018. Their sentences were later suspended but Nawaz was arrested once again December. Maryam’s husband Captain Safdar was arrested on July 8 but his sentence was later suspended as well.

Related: Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrested by NAB

PML-N leader Qamar Ul Islam was arrested on Jun 26, 2018 and Hanif Abbasi on July 22, 2018. Shehbaz Sharif was arrested on October 5, 2018, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman on November 28, 2018 and Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khawaja Salman Rafique on December 11, 2018.

In 2019, Hamza Shahbaz was arrested on June 11, Waleed Butt on June 18, Rana Sanaullah on July 2 and most recently, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on July 18.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.