Maryam issued notices over ‘fake’ trust deed in Avenfield case

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has been issued notices for submitting a fake trust deed in the Avenfield case days after she showed a video, in which she said the judge, who sentenced her father Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Al Azizia case, said he was innocent.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir has issued notices and summoned her on July 19.

NAB has submitted a request to initiate a trial against Maryam for submitting fake documents in the London properties case.

The Avenfield properties case was one of the three references filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court’s 2017 verdict against Nawaz in the Panama Papers case. It refers to the Sharif family’s ownership of the apartments at Avenfield House, London.

On July 6, 2018 former PM Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison, while his daughter was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted in the Avenfield case. Judge Basir had convicted them of owning more assets than known sources of income and not cooperating during the investigation.

The sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court on September 19, 2018 and Maryam, Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar were released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Judge Arshad Malik’s video

During an explosive press conference on July 6, Maryam claimed Judge Arshad Malik was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house himself to clear his conscience and she showed a video clip from their meeting.

Judge Malik, however, said that the video clip is not representative of his conversation. He said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said. He also said that the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during his trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.

If I had to succumb to pressure or threats, I wouldn’t acquit him in one case and convict him in the other, he asserted. Judge Malik convicted Nawaz in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case and acquitted him in the Flagship case. He was referring to assertions made by Maryam that he was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz because his blackmailers had personal videos of him. In the video shown by Maryam, he reportedly said he had even contemplated suicide because of the video in response to Butt’s assertion that the video would ruin his life.

