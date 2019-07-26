Maryam forgets to look before leaping, calls PML-N govt incompetent

A helpful tip for anyone planning on sharing news on social media or anywhere else is to always read what you share first.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz didn’t heed this advice and landed herself into an embarrassing situation.

She shared (and later deleted) pictures of newspapers commenting on the government’s budget, including one by the Express Tribune titled ‘Pakistan’s budget has lost credibility: World Bank’. Unfortunately for Maryam, she didn’t read the fine print to see which budget caused Pakistan to lose its credibility.

The story was actually referring to budgets presented from the 2016-16 to 2017-18 fiscal years – when the PML-N was in power. She captioned her tweet ‘the true actions of the incompetent and ineligible’.

According to the article, “Pakistan’s budget has further lost its credibility and the public finance management system has also deteriorated, according to a draft report of the World Bank that has downgraded the country’s ranking on almost all 31 fiscal management-related indicators.”

It said that the World Bank report findings “reflect extremely poor performance of the Ministry of Finance that failed to carry out its responsibility and let the fiscal rules [be] violated”.

People went wild on Twitter, poking fun of Maryam for leaping to conclusions. She quickly deleted the tweet but not before Twitterati took screenshots.

