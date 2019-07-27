Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Mandi Bahauddin man detained for attempting to rape nine-year-old child

58 mins ago
 

A man has been detained for attempting to rape his nine-year-old domestic worker in Mandi Bahauddin. 

The incident occurred a month ago. The child told her mother about it when she came to visit her. The mother then filed a complaint at a police station.

“Chaudhry Amir had come to our village and taken our daughter. He promised us that he will support her studies while she works at his house,” the woman told SAMAA TV. “When I came to meet her, I found that my daughter hasn’t been allowed to study and he even attempted to rape her.”

The police said that the suspect tried to rape the child when his children had gone for tuitions. No one else was home except the two of them at the time.

The case is being investigated.

