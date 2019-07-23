Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Man who tried to kill a woman dies in Lahore

11 mins ago
 

A man who tried to kill a woman for rejecting his marriage proposal died at Lahore’s Services Hospital on Tuesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Naeem had shot his neighbour Kanwal in Baghbanpura on Monday. He fled from the scene and went to a vacant plot where he shot himself in the head, the police said.

They were both rushed to Services Hospital. The woman, identified as 25-year-old Kanwal, is now out of danger.

The woman’s family had rejected Naeem’s proposal because he was already married to another woman.

A case has been registered and the police are investigating it.

Lahore Murder Suicide
 
