HOME > News

Man throws acid on wife, children and mother-in-law in Chishtian

43 mins ago
 

A man threw acid on his wife, son, daughter and mother-in-law on Thursday in a fit of rage in Chishtian.

Abbas’ wife Salma had gone to her parents’ house after a fight. He went to his in-law’s house to make up but Salma refused to go home with him. Abbas got angry and threw acid at Salma, his son, daughter and mother-in-law.

The two women and children were taken to THQ Hospital in critical condition. They were then referred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

Salma and her son suffered serious burns, whereas her daughter and mother had minor burns.

Salma’s father said Abbas was unemployed and that Salma fought with him, forcing him to get work.

The police have not registered a case yet.

acid attack CHISHTIAN
 
