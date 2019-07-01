Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Global

Man survives plunge over Niagara Falls waterfall

2 mins ago
 

A man who was swept over the largest of the Niagara Falls has been recovered alive, found sitting on a rock in the river below with non-life threatening injuries, Canadian police said Wednesday.

Niagara Park police responded to a call at 4am Tuesday about a “man in crisis” on the brink of Horseshoe Falls, a 188-foot plunge, BBC reported.

When they arrived, the man climbed over a retaining wall into the river and was swept over the waterfall’s edge, the police said.

“Male was found sitting on rocks after search of lower river w/non life threatening injuries,” the police report said.

The man, who was not identified, ended up on the Canadian side of the falls, which straddle the US-Canadian border.

The incident marks the fourth time an adult is known to have survived going over without protection, according to local news accounts.

 
TOPICS:
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.