Man survives plunge over Niagara Falls waterfall

A man who was swept over the largest of the Niagara Falls has been recovered alive, found sitting on a rock in the river below with non-life threatening injuries, Canadian police said Wednesday.

Niagara Park police responded to a call at 4am Tuesday about a “man in crisis” on the brink of Horseshoe Falls, a 188-foot plunge, BBC reported.

When they arrived, the man climbed over a retaining wall into the river and was swept over the waterfall’s edge, the police said.

“Male was found sitting on rocks after search of lower river w/non life threatening injuries,” the police report said.

The man, who was not identified, ended up on the Canadian side of the falls, which straddle the US-Canadian border.

The incident marks the fourth time an adult is known to have survived going over without protection, according to local news accounts.