HOME > News

Man shot dead over personal enmity in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

22 mins ago
 

A man was shot dead on Wednesday at a shop in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony Number 3.

His family says Waqas was killed over personal enmity. His brother said that Waqas shouted at their neighbor Waseem aka Kaala for doing drugs outside their house.

The suspect, Waseem, opened fire at the shop which killed Waqas and injured another man. Waqas was shot in the head.

Related: Karachi man kills mother while attempting suicide over a motorcycle

His body was sent to Jinnah hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police found two 9mm bullet casings  from the scene. A case has been registered against Waseem.

Karachi Murder
 
