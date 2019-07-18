Man shot dead over personal enmity in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

A man was shot dead on Wednesday at a shop in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony Number 3.

His family says Waqas was killed over personal enmity. His brother said that Waqas shouted at their neighbor Waseem aka Kaala for doing drugs outside their house.

The suspect, Waseem, opened fire at the shop which killed Waqas and injured another man. Waqas was shot in the head.

His body was sent to Jinnah hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police found two 9mm bullet casings from the scene. A case has been registered against Waseem.

