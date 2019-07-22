Man shoots woman for rejecting him in Lahore’s Baghbanpura

A man shot a woman in Lahore’s Baghbanpura on Monday afternoon fore rejecting his proposal. He then attempted to commit suicide.

Thirty-five-year-old Naeem entered his neighbour Kanwal’s house and opened fire. He shot her and then tried to commit suicide. He critically injured himself.

They were both rushed to Services Hospital where 25-year-old Kanwal is now out of danger. Naeem is still in critical condition.

The police say their statements will be recorded after they are discharged from the hospital.

