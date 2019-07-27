Man shoots parents over Rs12,000 electricity bill in Faisalabad

A man opened fire at his parents in Faisalabad’s Thikri Wala over an electricity bill.

The suspect fought with his parents over a Rs12,000 electricity bill. They had asked him to pay them for it and that infuriated him.

According to their neighbour Afzal, the suspect left the house after the fight and came back later with a gun. He opened fire, killing his mother and critically injuring his father.

The police say he fled after the attack. A case has been registered against him.

