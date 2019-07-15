Man shoots neighbour dead over a parking issue in Rawalpindi

A man shot and killed his neighbour over a parking issue in Rawalpindi’s New Phagwari.

The suspect, identified as Nadeem, told his 40-year-old neighbour Mehmood to move his car because he wanted to take his motorcycle out. The two had already quarreled about another issue a few days earlier and after this fight, Nadeem pulled out a pistol and shot Mehmood in his chest.

He also critically injured Mehmood’s 25-year-old son Shahzeb.

The New Town police have arrested Nadeem and his two sons Owais and Hamza, both believed to be around 20 to 22 years old.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the New Town police station. It was registered by Mehmood’s brother Javed against Nadeem and his sons.

Javed confirmed that the fight was over a minor parking issue.

Shahzeb is currently at the Family Hospital where he is in critical condition. His father’s body was also taken to the same hospital for a postmortem examination.

