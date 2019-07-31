Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Man kills wife for having ‘affair’ with neighbour in Okara

1 hour ago
 

A man in Okara killed his wife on Tuesday because he thought she was having an affair with their neighbour.

The suspect, Manzoor, fled the scene after the attack and only took the eldest daughter with him. He left behind his four other children.

The younger children said their parents had an argument and that their father killed their mother.

The woman’s brother said the couple had been fighting for the past few days.

The police sent the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. They said a case would be registered after the exam.

An investigation has been started and the police are searching for Manzoor.

