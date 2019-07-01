Man kills son and burns daughter in Swabi’s Topi

A man killed his seven-year-old son with sticks and burned his 10-year-old daughter on Sunday in Swabi’s Topi.

The injured girl was taken to a hospital.

The man, identified as Azizullah, managed to flee before people gathered in the area.

A case has been registered against him by his brother.

Related: Multan man kills nine people after fight with his father-in-law

The police said that more details of the incident will be known after the suspect is arrested.

They have started the search for the man.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.