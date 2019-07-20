Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Local

Man killed after being hit by train

4 hours ago
 

A man was killed and three others injured after being hit by a train in Rawalpindi on Saturday. 

Four friends were standing near the Kacha Stop when they thought of quickly crossing the railway track as they saw a train approaching. The train ended up hitting them and one of them, 22-year-old Muhammad Abbas, died on the spot. The deceased was studying at a madrassah.

Three people were, however, injured and rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Aslam’s friend Huzaifa lost a limb in the accident, while another friend, Haneef, received a head injury. Twenty-three-year-old Aslam received minor injuries.

