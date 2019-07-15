Man held for impersonating as policeman

Police apprehended on Monday a man in Faisalabad for allegedly impersonating as a policeman and coercing citizens into paying him money.

The suspect, Usman alias Talha, is a resident of Faisalabad’s Nishatabad area. He would upload videos and pictures on social media, wearing uniforms of Dolphin and Elite forces.

In the videos and pictures, the suspect is also seen carrying weapons.

Police arrested Usman along with his security guard. The suspect, who had hired a private security guard, claimed that the weapons he was seen carrying in the pictures and videos belonged to the guard.

Imran Mannan, station house officer (SHO) of Sargodha Road police station, said the police apprehended the suspect after emergence of his video clips and seized police uniforms from him.

Usman told the law enforcers that he had acquired police uniform from a friend for shooting a Tik Tok video.

A man also came forth alleging that Usman had coerced him into paying Rs60,000. The complainant is said to be a neighbor of the suspect.

Police said they were further investigating the matter.

