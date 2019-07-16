Man drowns in Swat River while trying to save daughter

Their bodies were retrieved after an hour

They came from Karachi on vacations along with other family members.The girl was clicking selfies and fell in the river, said a family member. The man jumped in the river to save her but both of them drowned because of the heavy flow of water.People present at the scene and the police retrieved their bodies after an hour. The bodies were shifted to Madeen Hospital and have been sent to Karachi.