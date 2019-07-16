Tuesday, July 16, 2019 | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Local
Man drowns in Swat River while trying to save daughter
Shahab-ud-Din
52 mins ago
Their bodies were retrieved after an hour
A man and his daughter drowned in
Swat River on Monday afternoon.
They came from Karachi on vacations along with other family members.
The girl was clicking selfies and fell in the river, said a family member. The man jumped in the river to save her but both of them drowned because of the heavy flow of water.
People present at the scene and the police retrieved their bodies after an hour. The bodies were shifted to Madeen Hospital and have been sent to Karachi.
TOPICS:
drown
swat river
Swat river, drown, Karachi family, KP
