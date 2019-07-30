Man dies in police custody

A young man died in police custody Monday night at Faisalabad’s Razabad police station.

The man, Ghulam Abbas, was arrested by the police Monday after he lost a case of child custody. The police went to his house to recover his six-year-old daughter and arrested him for failing to follow court orders.

The police claimed that he died from a heart attack.

His family, however, said that he died because of police torture. His brother said the police told them early morning that he was not well. They took him to a nearby hospital where the doctors told them he was already dead.

