Man arrested for duping PTI women workers using MNA’s name

31 mins ago
 

File photo: AFP

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested in Lahore a man for using the name of a PTI MNA’s name and offering employment opportunities to party’s women members, an official said on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Farrukh Ikhlaq, was making “illicit” offers to female members of the PTI, said FIA Deputy Director Chaudhry Sarfaraz. He was arrested on the complaint of PTI MNA Kanwal Shauzab.

Ikhlaq had also offered a job to PTI’s Sindh coordinator Laila Perveen, the official said, adding that the FIA arrested him after he came to meet Perveen in a restaurant in Lahore.

The suspect works as a deputy director for the Parks and Horticulture Authority, Sarfaraz said.

The initial analysis of the recovered mobile phones revealed that the suspect was impersonating a known leader of the PTI and trapping ‘innocent’ women workers of the party through Whatsapp, the FIA official said.

A case has been registered against him under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act.

TOPICS:
CYBER CRIMES fia PTI
 
