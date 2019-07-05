Makkah — an ever-expanding city from an architectural perspective

Makkah, home to one of the holiest sites of Islam and the birthplace of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), is located just off the western coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Muslims are required to visit the city for Hajj at least once in their life if they are physically able to. However, the city is under a lot of development pressure involving destruction and reconstruction of structures, along with infrastructural processes that come with many implications, such as preserving the heritage and handling a massive influx of visitors every year.

Online platform The Failed Architecture’s team has done a podcast on the ever-expanding architecture of Makkah. The episode was directed by René Boer.

The experts included London-based architect and urban researcher Amna Solati and Hussam Dakkak, an architectural designer and one of the founders of the Architectural Association’s Visiting School to Makkah.

The episode attempts to provide a view of contemporary Makkah and its urban development from architectural perspective.

