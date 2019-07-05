Friday, July 5, 2019  | 2 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Makkah — an ever-expanding city from an architectural perspective

4 hours ago
 

A general view shows Muslim pilgrims praying at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Makkah. — AFP

Makkah, home to one of the holiest sites of Islam and the birthplace of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), is located just off the western coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Muslims are required to visit the city for Hajj at least once in their life if they are physically able to. However, the city is under a lot of development pressure involving destruction and reconstruction of structures, along with infrastructural processes that come with many implications, such as preserving the heritage and handling a massive influx of visitors every year.

Online platform The Failed Architecture’s team has done a podcast on the ever-expanding architecture of Makkah. The episode was directed by René Boer.

The experts included London-based architect and urban researcher Amna Solati and Hussam Dakkak, an architectural designer and one of the founders of the Architectural Association’s Visiting School to Makkah.

The episode attempts to provide a view of contemporary Makkah and its urban development from architectural perspective.

You can listen to it here

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
architecture makkah Muslims
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.