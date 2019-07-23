Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

Mahershala Ali to star in Marvel’s Blade reboot

4 hours ago
 

Photo: Marvel

One of the bombshell announcements during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con tonight was that the studio would be rebooting Blade.

While Wesley Snipes won’t be returning for the title role, Oscar-winning star of Moonlight and True Detective Mahershala Ali will star as the half-vampire superhero who decapitates other vampires for a living.

The character was one of the first of Marvel’s superheroes to become a notable hit as a film: Blade was released in 1998, starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, a role he’d go on to reprise in 2002 for Blade II, and in 2004 for Blade: Trinity.

Marvel had reacquired the rights to the character back in 2013, along with Ghost Rider and the Punisher.

No additional details about the project have been revealed, however.

The character was created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan. He first appeared in comics in 1973 in The Tomb of Dracula #10. He saved a man from vampires and then started hunting them. The character eventually got a comic of his own.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
