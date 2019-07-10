Low flood in Indus River at Chashma and Taunsa barrages

A low flood was recorded on Saturday around the Chashma and Taunsa barrages after the Indus River’s water level increased. Several areas were submerged.

The Flood Warning Centre said that the Indus River is in low flood state because of water discharge from the Chashma Barrage and Taunsa Barrage.

The upstream water level at the Chashma Barrage was recorded at 265,428 cusecs while the water level in the Taunsa Barrage upstream was recorded at 248,193 cusecs.

Thousands of villagers have been displaced from their homes and moved to safer places due to the flood.

