Locusts continue to swarm Cholistan as preventive measures fail

Locusts continue to pose a threat in Cholistan and measures taken to control the infestation failed to bear any fruit.

On June 29, swarms of locusts attacked cotton fields in Khairpur, Sukkur, and Ghotki, which left farmers concerned. Farmers had to bear losses of hundreds of thousands of rupees due to crop loss. Around 100 acres were affected in Khairpur’s Naaro, Chondko, Thari Meerwah, Sukkur’s Saleh Pat, Thikrato, Mubarakpur and Ghotki’s Khanpur Mahar, and Khangarh.

Related: Locusts cost Sindh’s farmers hundreds of thousands of rupees.

The Cholistan Development Authority and the Plant Protection Department, which comes under the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, were ordered to vigilantly monitor the movement of the locusts to ensure that the insects do not move towards cultivated areas.

A CDA official claimed that the locusts have entered Pakistan from India’s Rajasthan.

Another official said that they spray repellent but that just makes the insects move from one place to another. He even claimed that the cars of the locusts department, which were meant for spraying, are not being used and have become rusty and can’t be driven anymore. “We have given the department officials our cars for this purpose,” he added.

Related: Locusts and whiteflies attack cotton crop in Multan

Some people have even raised concerns that the repellent spray being used could prove to be harmful to other animals too.

The livestock department has also been ordered to take steps to control the invasion.

Locusts are a species of short-horned grasshoppers. The locusts that swarmed into Sindh are called desert locusts. They are pests that feed on crops and are known for their ability to fly great distances.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.