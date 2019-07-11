Locusts and whiteflies attack cotton crop in Multan

Swarms of locusts and whiteflies attack cotton crops in Multan after heavy rains in the cotton belt.

Around 4.6 million acres have been affected. The attack has sparked fears that the total production of cotton in the country may fall.

According to the agriculture ministry, if the crops are not sprayed in time then around 60% crop will be damaged.

On June 29, swarms of locusts attacked cotton fields in Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki which left farmers concerned. Farmers had to bear losses of a hundred thousand rupees due to crop loss.

A hundred acres of land was affected in Khairpur’s Naaro, Chondko, Thari Meerwah, Sukkur’s Saleh Pat, Thikrato, Mubarakpur and Ghotki’s Khanpur Mahar and Khangarh.

