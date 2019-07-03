LeJ suspects involved in murder of two Karachi policemen arrested

Karachi police and a civilian intelligence agency arrested on three suspects, including a woman, in connection with the killing of two policemen in Orangi Town on June 17.

Soldier Bazaar police and the civilian agency arrested Sakina, Rashid and Siraj. The three suspects allegedly facilitated the group involved in the murder of two policemen, the law enforcers said.

Constable Allahdita and Ahmed Ali were killed in Orangi Town’s Mominabad area in June.

According to West SSP Azfar Mahesar, the suspects belonged to Lashkar-e-Jhangvi’s Shaikh Mumtaz alias Fariun group.

Shaikh Mumtaz is one of the two LeJ operatives who escaped from Karachi Central prison in June, 2017. The other inmate, Mohammed Ahmed alias Munna, who escaped with him, is also part of this group.

The West SSP said Sakina had identified the attackers from the footage that the police obtained after the killing of the policemen in Orangi Town.

One of them was Sheikh Mumtaz, Sakina told the police.

The police said that Sheikh Mumtaz and Muhammad Ali had gone to Afghanistan after they escaped Karachi Central Jail. He was living in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Zia area for the last five months.

Sakina had hosted Mumtaz at her home after he returned from Afghanistan.

Soldier Bazaar police have released photos of the five other members of the group.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.