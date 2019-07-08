Learning politeness: Islamabad police officers salute people at check post

DIG wants them to respect people they are serving

The Islamabad DIG instructed officers deployed at check posts to salute drivers and riders before checking them.The move was initiated to make police officers learn the importance of the people they are serving.We are living in an educated society and I think the police should bring a change in their behavior and respect people, an officer said. “Their taxes pay for our salaries,” he added.People were shocked to see the gesture. “This doesn’t happen in Islamabad and I am feeling proud,” one person said.However, some officers were not comfortable with the change and their hesitation was shown through their awkward salutes.