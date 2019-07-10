Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Layyah man kills daughter for going out without permission

2 hours ago
 

A man killed his daughter in Chak 278 Layyah on Tuesday night.

The police said that the young woman was strangled to death with a dupatta.

The man fled the scene after killing her.

The woman had gone out with her cousin without her parents’ permission. The 17-year-old was sent back home by elders of the family.

The police took the girl’s body into custody and started their investigation. The body was sent to DHQ hospital.

layyah Murder
 
