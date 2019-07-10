Layyah man kills daughter for going out without permission

A man killed his daughter in Chak 278 Layyah on Tuesday night.

The police said that the young woman was strangled to death with a dupatta.

The man fled the scene after killing her.

The woman had gone out with her cousin without her parents’ permission. The 17-year-old was sent back home by elders of the family.

The police took the girl’s body into custody and started their investigation. The body was sent to DHQ hospital.

