Lashana Lynch makes history with 007 role for Bond film

In what’s been called a ‘popcorn-dropping moment’, British star Lashana Lynch, will be given Bond’s licence to kill in the 25th movie in the franchise, currently being shot in Italy and the UK, according to a news report by Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old actress will be the first black actor and woman to play 007 in a James Bond film.

While Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as James Bond in the next film, the franchise is set for a shake-up, with reports claiming that black British actor Lynch has been cast as 007 – taking over Bond’s secret agent number after his character leaves M16.

The 25th film will reportedly open with Bond (Craig), retired in Jamaica, being called back to action to fight a new villain.

According to the Daily Mail’s source, “There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman.”

Originally from West London, Lynch, 31, made her film debut in 2011’s Fast Girls, but her breakthrough role came earlier this year, as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

The news of her being given Bond’s famous code name has been widely praised on social media, coming weeks after US singer Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in Disney’s live action remake of the Little Mermaid.

