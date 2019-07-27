Lahore Zoo gets three new white lion cubs

They were born last month

The three cubs, named Raju, Chiku and Pinky, have blue-grey eyes and shinning white fur. Because they are quite similar looking, zookeepers have tied different coloured ribbons around each cub to identify them.The zoo's veterinarian says the cubs are vaccinated and they are making sure their diet is taken care of.After the birth of the cubs, the total number of white African lions at the Lahore Zoo has risen to eight, the doctor said. After three months the cubs will be put into cages for the public to see them.