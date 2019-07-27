Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Environment

Lahore Zoo gets three new white lion cubs

50 mins ago
 
They were born last month



The Lahore Zoo recently welcomed three new white lion cubs. They were born to a White African lioness last month and all are currently under special care.

The three cubs, named Raju, Chiku and Pinky, have blue-grey eyes and shinning white fur. Because they are quite similar looking, zookeepers have tied different coloured ribbons around each cub to identify them.

The zoo’s veterinarian says the cubs are vaccinated and they are making sure their diet is taken care of.

After the birth of the cubs, the total number of white African lions at the Lahore Zoo has risen to eight, the doctor said. After three months the cubs will be put into cages for the public to see them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
