Lahore woman kills man for marrying someone else

A woman, identified as Fiza Bibi, shot a man on Tuesday in Lahore after he married another woman.

Fiza said Mudassir tricked her into leaving her husband and made false promises about marrying her. She got to know that Mudassir had married someone else a few days ago.

She went to Mudassir’s house in Raiwind and opened fire at him, killing him.

Fiza surrendered herself to the police along with the murder weapon. She is currently under arrest and a case has been registered against her.

The man’s body was sent to DHQ Hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.