Lahore teenager accidentally shoots nephews while playing with a pistol

A 13-year-old boy accidentally shot his two nephews while playing with a pistol in Lahore on Sunday.

The boy fled after the incident.

He was playing with a pistol in Lahore’s Manga Mandi area when it accidentally went off. One boy died on the spot while the other was critically injured.

The victim has been identified as eight-year-old Altaf. His 10-year-old brother Afzal was injured.

The police have started an investigation.

A day earlier, a five-year-old accidentally shot his grandfather in Lahore’s Islampura. The 62-year-old died due to blood loss.

