Lahore teenager accidentally shoots nephews while playing with a pistol

2 days ago
A 13-year-old boy accidentally shot his two nephews while playing with a pistol in Lahore on Sunday.
The boy fled after the incident.
He was playing with a pistol in Lahore’s Manga Mandi area when it accidentally went off. One boy died on the spot while the other was critically injured.
The victim has been identified as eight-year-old Altaf. His 10-year-old brother Afzal was injured.
The police have started an investigation.
A day earlier, a five-year-old accidentally shot his grandfather in Lahore’s Islampura. The 62-year-old died due to blood loss.
