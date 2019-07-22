Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Lahore teenager accidentally shoots nephews while playing with a pistol

16 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

A 13-year-old boy accidentally shot his two nephews while playing with a pistol in Lahore on Sunday. 

The boy fled after the incident.

He was playing with a pistol in Lahore’s Manga Mandi area when it accidentally went off. One boy died on the spot while the other was critically injured.

The victim has been identified as eight-year-old Altaf. His 10-year-old brother Afzal was injured.

Related: Five-year-old accidentally shoots grandfather in Lahore

The police have started an investigation.

A day earlier, a five-year-old accidentally shot his grandfather in Lahore’s Islampura. The 62-year-old died due to blood loss.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
gun Lahore
 
