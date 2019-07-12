Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Lahore tandoor owners want to sell naan for Rs20

7 hours ago
 

The Lahore Nanbai Association demanded on Friday an increase in the price of naan and roti after the imposition of the GST.

They claim that of 17% GST has been imposed on the flour milling industry.

Tandoor owners in Lahore have demanded that a flat rate of Rs20 be fixed for naan and Rs15 for roti. The new prices will come into effect from Monday.

Tandoor Association Lahore leader and flour dealer Aftab Gill has said that since Ramazan, the cost of a sack of flour has increased by Rs1,000.

He has said that if the government fails to fulfill their demands, his associates will be compelled to go on strike across Punjab.  They also demanded the withdrawal of the GST on flour.

However, the FBR has claimed that there was no imposition of GST on flour.

