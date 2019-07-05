Friday, July 5, 2019  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Lahore parents paying over Rs0.2m school fees get FBR notice

1 hour ago
 

Parents in Lahore paying more than Rs200,000 in school fees annually have received letters from the Federal Board of Revenue asking them to declare their hidden assets, mention their source of income and become a filer.

Over 16,000 parents have received the notice. They were given 15 days to respond.

The government is trying to bring the parents of schoolchildren into the tax net.

Related: Govt plans to bring 5m people in tax net by 2021: FBR official

FBR is planning to majorly expand the tax base as the total number of tax filers is likely to reach five million in the next two years.

“We will take measures to expand the tax base in the upcoming budget and the plan is to involve five million people in the active tax payers list,” FBR’s IR policy member Dr Hamid Atiq Sarwar had said in a media briefing in Islamabad in March.

According to the proposed plan, the total number of tax filers is likely to reach four million till 2020 and then five million till 2021, he said.

TOPICS:
fbr income tax school fee
 
