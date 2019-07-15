Lahore man gets 11 months in jail for second marriage 

A Lahore court sentenced a man to 11 months in prison for getting married for the second time without the permission of his first wife.

A fine of Rs250,000 has been imposed on him too. The court said that his prison sentence will be extending by four months if he fails to submit the said amount.

The wife of Rashid Mahmood, a resident of Iqbal Town, said that he married another woman and didn’t ask for her permission. The case was taken up by a judicial magistrate.

Related: Chaos ensues as woman crashes husband’s second wedding in Gujranwala

Mahmood was found guilty of violating Section 6(5) of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, 1961. A man is required to submit written permission from his first wife if he wishes to marry another woman according to the law. If a man is found guilty of violating the man, then he may be imprisoned for a year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.