Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Lahore man found dead inside police lockup

Photo: Online

A man in Lahore was found dead inside a police lockup on Wednesday. 

His family claimed that he died because of police torture. They even staged a protest outside the Akbari Gate police station and demanded justice.

The police, on the other hand, said that they had arrested the suspect on the charges of child abuse. An FIR was registered against him by the child’s father. He was shifted to the lockup on Tuesday night and he was found dead the next morning. They say that the man has committed suicide.

An undertrial prisoner was present inside the jail too, the police said.

Operations DIG Ashfaq Khan visited the lockup too, while the Punjab Forensic Laboratory collected samples from the station.

The Punjab IG has taken notice of the incident. He said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for it.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Akbari Gate police station, police, Lahore police, suicide, police torture
 
