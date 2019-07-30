Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore airport flight operations resume after runway cleared of birds

8 hours ago
 

Flights can now land at the Lahore airport after its runways have been cleared of birds.

After the rains, a large number of birds gathered on the runway Wednesday morning, creating a risk for planes.

Flights landing at the airport were diverted to nearby cities. A flight coming in from Paris, PK-734, was diverted to Sialkot while one from Madinah, PK-3042 was diverted to Multan. Flights to other cities were also delayed due to the bird problem.

Flights to Jeddah (PK-759) and Copenhagen (PK-751) have left the airport after delays.

PIA spokesperson said the planes were diverted as a safety precaution. If a bird gets stuck in a plane’s engine, it could cause serious damage. He said they were sorry for the delays.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
birds Lahore
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
lahore, lahore airport, allama iqbal international airport, lahore flights, pia, flight operation, runway, birds
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Karachi gets new online taxi service
Karachi gets new online taxi service
Who is Nasir Janjua?
Who is Nasir Janjua?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.