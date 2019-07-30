Lahore airport flight operations resume after runway cleared of birds

Flights can now land at the Lahore airport after its runways have been cleared of birds.

After the rains, a large number of birds gathered on the runway Wednesday morning, creating a risk for planes.

Flights landing at the airport were diverted to nearby cities. A flight coming in from Paris, PK-734, was diverted to Sialkot while one from Madinah, PK-3042 was diverted to Multan. Flights to other cities were also delayed due to the bird problem.

Flights to Jeddah (PK-759) and Copenhagen (PK-751) have left the airport after delays.

PIA spokesperson said the planes were diverted as a safety precaution. If a bird gets stuck in a plane’s engine, it could cause serious damage. He said they were sorry for the delays.

