Labourer suffocates to death in Balochistan coal mine

A miner died of suffocation in a coal mine near Balochistan’s Machh Friday night.

He was fixing a ventilator when gas filled the mine. The worker reportedly died due to lack of oxygen.

His body was recovered by other labourers and taken to Civil Hospital.

Other labourers said that the number of accidents are increasing in mines due to lack of facilities and training. There are no ambulances or helmets provided to them, they say.

