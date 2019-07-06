Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Labourer suffocates to death in Balochistan coal mine

7 mins ago
 

A miner died of suffocation in a coal mine near Balochistan’s Machh Friday night.

He was fixing a ventilator when gas filled the mine. The worker reportedly died due to lack of oxygen.

His body was recovered by other labourers and taken to Civil Hospital.

Related: Four killed in explosion in a coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki

Other labourers said that the number of accidents are increasing in mines due to lack of facilities and training. There are no ambulances or helmets provided to them, they say.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Balochistan coal mine
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
labourers, Balochistan, Machh, coal mine, miners, labourer, death
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.