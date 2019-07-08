Labourer injured, car crushed by Peshawar BRT’s falling metal plates

A crane driver was injured after heavy metal plates of an under-construction track of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project collapsed and fell on a parked car on Monday.

The vehicle was crushed but no casualties were reported.

The incident took place in the Shoba Bazar area where heavy metal plates for the elevated cycle track collapsed. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape unscathed. The crane driver, however, was injured.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The metal plates fell from a height of 25 feet. An eyewitness placed the blame on the negligence of the authorities.

In April, a woman died in Peshawar after she was hit by a bus during a BRT test run.

The woman, who worked as a maid at a nearby bungalow, was hit by a bus when she was crossing the BRT corridor in Hayatabad. The grills had not been installed around the corridor.

