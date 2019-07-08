Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Labourer injured, car crushed by Peshawar BRT’s falling metal plates

8 hours ago
 

A crane driver was injured after heavy metal plates of an under-construction track of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project collapsed and fell on a parked car on Monday.

The vehicle was crushed but no casualties were reported.

The incident took place in the Shoba Bazar area where heavy metal plates for the elevated cycle track collapsed. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape unscathed. The crane driver, however, was injured.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related: BRT bus kills woman on test run

The metal plates fell from a height of 25 feet. An eyewitness placed the blame on the negligence of the authorities.

In April, a woman died in Peshawar after she was hit by a bus during a BRT test run.

The woman, who worked as a maid at a nearby bungalow, was hit by a bus when she was crossing the BRT corridor in Hayatabad. The grills had not been installed around the corridor.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
BRT Peshawar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
peshawar, brt, peshawar brt, kp, pti, falling plates, man injured, car crushed
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.