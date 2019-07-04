Kulbhushan Jhadav case verdict out on July 17

The International Court of Justice will be announcing the verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on July 17, Live Mint reported on Thursday.

ICJ has reportedly informed the governments of both India and Pakistan.

Jadhav, a commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism. During his subsequent trial in a military court, Jadhav confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots. The army chief endorsed on April 10, 2017 the death penalty for Jadhav.

On June 22 the same year, he filed a mercy petition against the death penalty in which he confessed to his involvement in espionage and terrorism plots.

India, however, claimed that Jadhav is not a spy and challenged his death sentence.

The ICJ urgently ordered Pakistan in 2017 to stay the execution of Jadhav, pending hearings on the broader Indian case that took place earlier this year in The Hague.

India also accused Pakistan in 2017 of harassing Jadhav’s family during a visit, saying their meeting was held in an “atmosphere of coercion”.

Islamabad reacted coolly to the ICJ’s urgent order to stay Jadhav’s execution at the time, saying it “has not changed the status of commander Jadhav’s case in any manner”.

