KP hospitals to allocate separate beds for transgender people

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed management of three government-run hospitals to allocate separate beds for transgender persons, according to a notification it issued Tuesday.

The KP Department of Health issued the notification directing the management of Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital in Bannu, Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad and Mufti Mehmood Memorial Teaching Hospital in DI Khan to provide separate beds for transgender people.

After being issued the directives, the above-mentioned hospitals will allocate five beds each for transgender persons.

The health department directed all DHOs, medical superintendents and directors of these hospitals to ensure the provision of separate beds for transgender people.

It said the decision would help provide better medical facilities to transgender persons as it was the responsibility of the government.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.