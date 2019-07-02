KP budget has no room for transgender people

Transgender people in Pakistan are largely underprivileged, oppressed and victims of violence. Little has been done by the state to improve their standard of living, and now with the new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget, the community has been pushed into further exclusion.

No scheme for allocated for them in the Rs900bn annual budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020.

Komal Afridi, the leader of the Shemale Association, said that the new budget has excluded them even more. “Why aren’t we considered a part of this country?”

There are no rehabilitation centres in the province for them, even though they have repeatedly asked the government to construct them.

KP Finance Minister Taimoor Khan assured that the government will financially help out transgender people, even if they haven’t been given a specific amount in the budget.

Over Rs200m was allotted to the transgender community in the budget of 2016-2017, which reduced to Rs6million the next year. However, no funds were spent for the welfare of the community and no centers were made for their skill development in KP.

