Khyber Pakhtunkhwa artists protest delay in payment of stipend

8 mins ago
 

Artists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa set camp outside the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday to protest the non-payment of a monthly stipend owed to them by the provincial government.

The protesting artists threatened to stage a sit-in outside the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Bani Gala if the government failed to pay them the Rs30,000 monthly stipend.

The government was paying Rs30,000 as a monthly stipend to each of the 500 registered artists, including actors, singers, composers, poets, film and drama writers and directors under an endowment fund programme.

The nine-month-long programme ended in June, but all the artists have yet to be paid for the last month. They demanded that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reallocate its funds. Legendary actor Asif Khan was also present on the occasion.

TOPICS:
artist khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
